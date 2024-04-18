Tranquility Partners LLC Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,615,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2,233.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,288,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after buying an additional 1,233,638 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,096,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after acquiring an additional 395,510 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,872,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,959,000 after acquiring an additional 252,860 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,311,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,768,000 after purchasing an additional 233,246 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFIS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.12. The company had a trading volume of 676,891 shares. The stock has a market cap of $733.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

