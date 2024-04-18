TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $256,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 120,282 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,499,000 after purchasing an additional 80,040 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,915,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $539.00 price objective (down previously from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock opened at $344.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $424.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.93 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.