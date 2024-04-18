Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 23,685 Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the third quarter worth $131,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PMO opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $10.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

