Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,961 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 497,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 108,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in General Mills by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 172,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in General Mills by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of General Mills by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 470,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,637,000 after purchasing an additional 139,103 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.22. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

