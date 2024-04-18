Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,560 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Valaris worth $23,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Valaris by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Valaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valaris by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 38,367 shares during the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management purchased a new stake in Valaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,436,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Valaris by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VAL shares. StockNews.com raised Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Valaris from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valaris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Valaris Price Performance

VAL stock opened at $67.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.13. Valaris Limited has a 1 year low of $54.13 and a 1 year high of $78.92.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.32. Valaris had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $483.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valaris Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

