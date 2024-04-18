VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $218.96 and last traded at $218.09. Approximately 1,826,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 8,581,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.36.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.07 and a 200-day moving average of $182.68. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

