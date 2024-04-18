VerusCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $4,004.22 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001543 BTC on popular exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $73.15 million and $4,004.22 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 17% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin launched on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 76,030,497 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

