Waterfront Wealth Inc. Cuts Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 23,059 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,345,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 42,922 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $993,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.30. 11,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,961. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

