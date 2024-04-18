WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.80-4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $79.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.32. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $98.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.31.

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,696,000 after acquiring an additional 69,710 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,863,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,188,000 after acquiring an additional 20,435 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,623,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,993,000 after acquiring an additional 536,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,446,000 after acquiring an additional 277,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,098,000 after acquiring an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

