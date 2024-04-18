Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 149,230 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,078 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 149,230 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $20,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,655 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $916,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $267.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $196.74 and a 12 month high of $278.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.70. The firm has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

