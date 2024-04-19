Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC decreased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 879,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,407,000 after purchasing an additional 606,280 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,696.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,344,000 after purchasing an additional 489,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.36.

NYSE:APD opened at $233.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The company has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

