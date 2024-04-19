Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2024

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXSFree Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADXS opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

