Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) PT Raised to $175.00

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $147.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BMI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group upped their price target on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.50.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.66. 249,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,652. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.86. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $126.66 and a 52-week high of $181.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.56.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.25 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $195,992.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,328.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $30,952.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $195,992.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $355,328.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,813 shares of company stock valued at $448,167 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Badger Meter by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Badger Meter by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Further Reading

