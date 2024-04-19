Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $177,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVY stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.49. The company had a trading volume of 225,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,080. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $123.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

