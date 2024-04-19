Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

HDV stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.44. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $110.33.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

