BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $7.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $5.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $455.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.80. BigCommerce has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $12.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

