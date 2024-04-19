BMO Capital Markets Increases Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target to C$9.00

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.96% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upgraded Copperleaf Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copperleaf Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.46.
View Our Latest Report on CPLF
Copperleaf Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %
About Copperleaf Technologies
Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Copperleaf Technologies
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.