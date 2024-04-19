BMO Capital Markets Increases Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target to C$9.00

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upgraded Copperleaf Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copperleaf Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.46.

Shares of CPLF traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,145. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.09. Copperleaf Technologies has a 12 month low of C$4.94 and a 12 month high of C$7.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$504.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08, a P/E/G ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

