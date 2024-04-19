Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Schear Investment Advisers LLC

Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 3.4% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BetterWealth LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $41.99 on Friday, reaching $1,217.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,081,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,295. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,306.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,116.18. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,285.41.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

