Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 276,483 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 276,483 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $28,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC reduced their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

INTC stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.58. 8,125,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,329,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $146.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

