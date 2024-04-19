CIBC Trims Boralex (TSE:BLX) Target Price to C$38.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.42% from the stock’s current price.
BLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boralex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boralex
Boralex Stock Performance
Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.30 million. Boralex had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Boralex will post 1.0599765 EPS for the current year.
About Boralex
Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Boralex
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.