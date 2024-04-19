CIBC Trims Boralex (TSE:BLX) Target Price to C$38.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.42% from the stock’s current price.

BLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boralex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.50.

Shares of TSE BLX traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$26.87. 67,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,235. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$25.40 and a 52 week high of C$41.56.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.30 million. Boralex had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Boralex will post 1.0599765 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

