Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Trading Up 0.6%

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.03 and last traded at $39.87. 4,377,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 20,389,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.62.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.74.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average is $42.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $695,100,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

