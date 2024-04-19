Constellation Software Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $23.95 Per Share (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Constellation Software in a report released on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $23.95 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $23.72. The consensus estimate for Constellation Software’s current full-year earnings is $111.75 per share.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$21.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$24.21 by C($3.00). Constellation Software had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of C$3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.08 billion.

CSU has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,600.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3,966.67.

Constellation Software Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at C$3,700.18 on Friday. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$2,499.99 and a one year high of C$3,856.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3,710.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$3,383.59. The stock has a market cap of C$78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Software

In other news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3,762.90, for a total value of C$3,762,900.00. In related news, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy purchased 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3,787.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,806.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$253,737.71. Also, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3,762.90, for a total value of C$3,762,900.00. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $1.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.84%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

Featured Stories

