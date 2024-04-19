Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 146,433 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,433 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.97% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $18,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,905,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,954 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 449.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,266,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,144 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,315,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 445.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 814,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 664,973 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RPG stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.69. 268,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.81. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $37.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

