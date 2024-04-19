Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Docebo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Docebo’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Docebo from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Docebo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Docebo from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on Docebo from $49.81 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on Docebo from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Docebo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $44.46 on Friday. Docebo has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $56.41. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 494.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average is $46.34.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Docebo had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.46 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Docebo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

