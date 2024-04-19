Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.650-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.200-7.500 EPS.

EFX opened at $217.51 on Friday. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $275.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.45 and its 200 day moving average is $230.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equifax from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $269.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 105,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,895,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,436,215,000 after acquiring an additional 204,481 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,784,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,762,000 after purchasing an additional 331,355 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,808,000 after purchasing an additional 535,644 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

