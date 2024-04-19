Eukles Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Eukles Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $78,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $110.69. 213,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,957. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $106.61 and a 12 month high of $146.70. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

