Expedia Group’s (EXPE) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.12.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $128.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.42 and its 200 day moving average is $132.52. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. City State Bank raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.