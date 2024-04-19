Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,077,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Elevance Health by 825.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 52.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,263,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,318,000 after purchasing an additional 437,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.69.

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $6.67 on Friday, reaching $531.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,614. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $539.11. The company has a market cap of $123.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $482.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

