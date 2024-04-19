Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases 510 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,131 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,723,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $536,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after acquiring an additional 638,384 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.45.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $302.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.