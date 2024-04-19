Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,189 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTEC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,145,000 after acquiring an additional 28,673 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,154,000 after buying an additional 141,104 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 827,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,739,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,181,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,788. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.36. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $108.86 and a 1-year high of $159.43.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.