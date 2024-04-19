Forte Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Forte Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.11. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.