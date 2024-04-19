Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Gap Up to $37.58

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.58, but opened at $38.92. Ichor shares last traded at $37.67, with a volume of 27,402 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ICHR. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Get Ichor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ICHR

Ichor Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ichor

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,659 shares of company stock worth $3,652,848 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ichor by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 79,674 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Ichor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ichor by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ichor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.