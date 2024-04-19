Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 272 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 0.8% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $4.01 on Friday, reaching $159.66. 4,007,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,448,742. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.72. The stock has a market cap of $145.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

