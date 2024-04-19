Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,944 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after buying an additional 923,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,047,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,807,000 after buying an additional 882,291 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,417 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.98 and its 200-day moving average is $148.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.