Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Down 0.4%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $5.02. Approximately 520,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,855,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUNR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $647.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 million. Intuitive Machines had a net margin of 78.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

