Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Invests $34,000 in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 116,347 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 80,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 654.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PIM opened at $3.10 on Friday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks With RSIs That Scream Oversold
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Magnificent Seven Stocks Outperforming the Rest
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Buy the Dip in Netflix Stock, It Won’t Last Long
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.