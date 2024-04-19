Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Invests $34,000 in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 116,347 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 80,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 654.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PIM opened at $3.10 on Friday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%.

(Free Report)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.