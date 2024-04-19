iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $55.34 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.46.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

