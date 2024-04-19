iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $106.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,004. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.28.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

