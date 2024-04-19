John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 518 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 2.5% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $4.36 on Friday, hitting $127.91. The company had a trading volume of 24,354,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,803,876. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $158.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.61 and a 200 day moving average of $112.74. The company has a market cap of $663.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

