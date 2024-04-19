Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,037 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Boot Barn worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 897,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,900,000 after buying an additional 539,296 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,787,000 after acquiring an additional 342,539 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,028,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,524,000 after acquiring an additional 214,704 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 471,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,311,000 after acquiring an additional 161,585 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOOT. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Boot Barn from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,306.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,715 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BOOT stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.82. The company had a trading volume of 213,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,876. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 2.19. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $104.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.34 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

