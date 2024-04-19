Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.70 and last traded at $47.68. Approximately 77,661 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 353,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.22.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.43.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 36,498 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $821,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 12.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 805,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,709,000 after buying an additional 88,802 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

