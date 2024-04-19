Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 47.1% per year over the last three years. Martin Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 8.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to earn $0.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Down 2.9 %

MMLP opened at $2.66 on Friday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $103.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 2.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Martin Midstream Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,958,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 91,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.