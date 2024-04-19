Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 4,560 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 457,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 100,295 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 4.2 %

INDI opened at $5.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. The company had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 million. On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $60,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other indie Semiconductor news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,278.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $60,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,460 shares in the company, valued at $246,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,491 shares of company stock worth $730,936. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INDI shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

