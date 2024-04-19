Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Down 1.4%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 28,306,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 98,857,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Nikola Stock Up 2.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nikola news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $51,110.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

