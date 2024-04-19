Ninepoint Partners LP Sells 69,991 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ninepoint Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 69,991 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises about 1.0% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $9,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,596,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,429,114. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

