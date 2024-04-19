Ninepoint Partners LP Trims Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Ninepoint Partners LP trimmed its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 256.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,266,000 after buying an additional 5,544,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NiSource by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,696 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NiSource by 95.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,136,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NiSource by 20.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,070,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,149,000 after purchasing an additional 865,245 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.77. 1,292,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,197,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.11%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

