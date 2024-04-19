Ninety One UK Ltd Has $14.39 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,025 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Nutrien worth $14,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 904.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nutrien from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.95.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average is $54.36.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 85.38%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

