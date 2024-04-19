Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 14,735 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,735 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.20% of CarMax worth $23,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CarMax by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $67.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.04. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

