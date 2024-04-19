Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Invests $201,000 in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CP traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.36. 169,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,382. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.34. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $78.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.