OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Trims Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,068 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 114,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,563 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $17.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,456 shares of company stock valued at $270,423 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WBA. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

